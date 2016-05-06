The new VW Beetle has a cool feature that the driver never sees

For the past week, I’ve been testing out a VW Beetle “Dune,” a special edition of the iconic reboot of the legendary “people’s car.”

The car is loads of fun, has an amazing audio system, and is pretty cheap at less than $25,000.

But it also has a nifty feature that no driver is ever going to see — although he or she might hear it.

Check it out.

It's an adorable little gold VW Beetle 'Dune.' Matthew DeBord/BI You start it up and put it in reverse and ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... the backing camera activates and you can see behind you on the infotainment screen. Matthew DeBord/BI But where is the camera? Don't see one anywhere on the back of the car, just that famous VW badge ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... which flips open when the car is in reverse to reveal the hidden camera! Can you spot it? Matthew DeBord/BI There it is. Quite cool, but something the driver never sees, as the badge closes when the car isn't in reverse. You can hear it opening, however, from the driver's seat. Matthew DeBord/BI

