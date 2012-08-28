The Worse Way To Respond To 'Vomit Moments' Is With Fear

I’ve had my share of vomit moments—both in business and in life.



It’s that moment where a specific thing happens that causes you to want to run into the bathroom and vomit, which you sometimes actually do.

Some of my memorable vomit moments including the night that I asked my first wife if she was having an affair and she nonchalantly said “yes.” Or when I woke up at 4 in the morning and realised Feld Technologies would be out of money in two days if I didn’t go collect some of our accounts receivable—primarily from customers who were clearly stalling to pay because of their financial issues.

Or when I finally came to terms with the fact that the only real option for Interliant, a company I had founded and had gone public, was to file for Chapter 11 because we simply couldn’t service our debt. Or when I got sued for $150 million for fraud and read through the first filing which had my name on every page at least 10 times (after three years the suit was settled for for $625,000 and there was no finding of fraud—the other side spent $3m to get $625k—ultimately not a good plan for them.)

Or when I got a call that a close friend, who was a CEO of a public company at the time, and his wife had been in a near fatal car accident and were both in surgery (they ended up surviving, recovering, and are doing great.) Or when I got a call that an acquisition of a company I was an investor in, which we had struggled through for months and was an outstanding outcome for everyone involved, had been called off because it wasn’t approved at the board level of the public acquirer.

Or when I was on an aeroplane with my three Foundry Partners coming back from NY and we were diverted to Colorado Springs because of a massive storm in Denver and as we were landing I literally threw up—for the first time ever on a plane—because it was such an excruciating landing.

Some of the vomit moments, like the last one, are tangible. Others are conceptual. But they all share one thing in common—an intense moment of anxiety which is followed by the passage of time. Whatever caused the vomit moment either resolved quickly, or is something you have to go deal with for a while. While you may be paralysed in the moment, I’ve found the most powerful thing is to realise that time will continue on and that you almost always can address the issue that caused the vomit moment and get to some sort of resolution.

This resolution won’t necessarily be an external definition of victory, but it will allow you to move on to the next thing you need to address. The worst thing you can do is stay paralysed, or go into a phase of explicit denial about what is going on.

At the Feld Men’s Chautauqua in Aspen this weekend, my cousin Kenny asked us all what our favourite quotes were. Mine was “It’s not that I don’t suffer, it’s that I know the unimportance of suffering.” (John Galt in Atlas Shrugged). Understanding that the vomit moment is part of life (and business) and accepting it, rather than fearing it, or denying it, results—at least in my opinion—in a much better life.

We will all have our vomit moments. But we will usually survive them. And taking action after they happen is the best approach.

What are some of your vomit moments?

