The Volcker Rule Just Got Dropkicked, As New Compromise Opens Door For Bank Hedge Funds

In the end, financial reform is going to play out exactly how you always imagined it would, with a compromise favouring Wall Street.



Even Blanche Lincoln is looking for a special favour for a bank in her home state — a classic case of Washington sausage-making.

And now the Volcker Rule — the one aspect of the bill that might have some effect, with its desire to separate banking and prop trading — has been tossed by the wayside (basically).

Bloomberg reports that in order to get enough Senators on board, a compromise may be reached that will allow banks to sponsor and invest in hedge funds. That basically sounds like it undermines the whole thing.

Among the advocates of the compromise is Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, who is looking out for some Boston banks, including State Street.

Bottom line: In the end nothing much is going to happen.

