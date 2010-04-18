The Volcanic Ash From Eyjafjallajökull Is Worsening, Showing No Signs Of Letting Up

Joe Weisenthal

There’s little indication that the situation in the air in Europe, where there Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull continues to spew ash, will get any better.

This AP video — via the LA Times — offers the latest on what observers see is a worsening situation. The LA Times also has a handy map of what European airports are closed (hint: lots of them). Preliminary estimates have put airline industry losses around $1 billion.

 

 

