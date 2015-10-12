This virtual reality 'ride' will transform you into Indiana Jones

In a remote part of Utah, a small team of engineers, designers, and enthusiasts are creating fun and innovative experiences that rival anything you’d see at Disney World or Universal Studios.

The Void is a new age playground that seamlessly blends virtual reality experiences with physical environments, using effects like wind and water to make those virtual worlds feel even more convincing — anything from jungles to caves to fantastic environments you couldn’t dream of. Here’s an example of an experience at The Void where you can walk through an Aztec temple.

Produced by Corey Protin. Report by Dave Smith.

