We were blown away by virtual reality park The Void

Have you ever wished you could jump into your favourite video game or live inside a movie? Those are only some of the possibilities offered by The Void, the first company to seamlessly blend virtual reality experiences with real, physical environments, for the sake of entertainment and fun.

Tech Insider was the first media outlet to visit The Void’s headquarters in Utah, and we got to try some of the company’s first creations. These experiences are still far from final, but what we saw was extremely impressive and entertaining. The possibilities are truly endless in The Void.

Produced by Corey Protin. Report by Dave Smith.

