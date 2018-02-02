Search

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Every winner of ‘The Voice’

Chelsea Greenwood
Voice winner
‘The Voice’ has had 20 winners. Matthew Eisman/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment
  • Season 21 of NBC’s reality-competition series “The Voice” airs in September 2021.
  • Winners like Cassadee Pope and Chris Blue have continued making new music.
  • The show has crowned several young winners, like Brynn Cartelli and Carter Rubin.
Season one: Javier Colon
Javier Colon
Javier Colon won ‘The Voice’ in June 2011. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment
Colon won “The Voice” in 2011 on Adam Levine’s team and released his third full-length studio album, “Come Through for You,” with Universal Republic later that year. 

Colon then signed with Concord Music Group in 2014. He debuted his fourth studio album, “Gravity,” in April 2016, which he followed with a tour. 

In June 2017, the artist starred in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at Unquowa Repertory Theatre in Connecticut – his home state – and performed with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for Broadway Under the Stars in South Carolina.

Season two: Jermaine Paul
Jermaine Paul
Jermaine Paul won ‘The Voice’ in May 2012. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment
In 2012, Paul won “The Voice” on Blake Shelton’s team and released several singles, like “Butterfly Kisses” and “I Believe In This Life.” 

His debut album, “Make Love Save the World,” was supposed to drop in 2015 but has still never been released. 

That said, Paul has continued performing at venues like The Theatre at North in Pennsylvania in 2017 and at fundraising events. 

In 2019, he released his latest single, “Water.”

Season three: Cassadee Pope
Cassadee pope the voice winner
Cassadee Pope won ‘The Voice’ in December 2012. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
The former lead singer of Hey Monday won season three of “The Voice” in late 2012 on Shelton’s team, and the country star has maintained her share of the spotlight since. 

She and Chris Young received a Grammy nomination for the 2015 duet “Think of You” — making her the first “Voice” contestant to receive a Grammy nod.

In 2016, she released the EP “Summer” and went on to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race and at an NFL game that year. 

She released her second solo album titled “Stages” in 2019 and shortly after headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour.

In 2020, she released her latest studio album “Rise and Shine,” and she recently dropped the song “Tomorrow Night.”

 

 

Season four: Danielle Bradbery
Danielle Bradbery the voice winner
Danielle Bradbery won ‘The Voice’ in June 2013. Al Wagner/AP
A member of Shelton’s team, Bradbery made “Voice” history as the youngest winner at 16 years old. 

After signing with Big Machine Records and releasing her self-titled debut album in 2013, the country-pop singer released the singles “Friend Zone” in 2015 and “Sway” in 2017, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

She released her long-awaited sophomore album, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” in December 2017, It received favorable reviews.  

In 2021, she released the tracks “Never Have I Ever” with Kurt, stylized in all uppercase letters, and “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”

 

Season five: Tessanne Chin
Tessanne Chin
Tessanne Chin won ‘The Voice’ in December 2013. John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment
After her 2013 win on Levine’s team, Chin was caught up in a whirlwind of activity and projects.

Chin has since released the 2014 album “Count On My Love” and several singles, like “Oh What a Feeling” and “It’s Your Love” in 2021.

She’s slated to headline the 2021 Nigerian Reggae Festival in November alongside Ben Priest. 

Season six: Josh Kaufman
Josh Kaufman
Josh Kaufman won ‘The Voice’ in May 2014. Valerie Macon/Getty Images Entertainment
In 2014, Kaufman won season six of “The Voice” on Usher’s team — though he was originally on Levine’s before he was saved during the battle rounds — at age 38.

He finished his run as the titular role in the Broadway revival of “Pippin” in 2015 and released a self-titled EP the following year.

In 2017, he sang the national anthem at a FIFA World Cup game in Colorado and also performed in the Broadway show “Home For the Holidays, Live on Broadway.” 

Season seven: Craig Wayne Boyd
Craig Wayne Boyd the voice winner
Craig Wayne Boyd won ‘The Voice’ in December 2014. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
A singer on Shelton’s team, Boyd won season seven of the Voice in 2014. 

He parted with Dot Records after releasing “My Baby’s Got a Smile On Her Face,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. 

He then dropped his next single, “I’m Still Here,” via his own imprint, and it peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.

He kicked off 2017 by signing with Copperline Music Group and later released his long-awaited debut record, “Top Shelf,” which was favorably received

Season eight: Sawyer Fredericks
Sawyer Fredericks
Sawyer Fredericks won ‘The Voice’ in May 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment
On season eight, Fredericks — who was on Pharrell Williams’ team — won “The Voice” at only 16 years old.

After his win, Fredericks signed with Republic Records in 2015 and released his album, “A Good Storm,” the following year. In 2017, he announced that he had left the label to become an independent artist. 

He released the albums “Hide Your Ghost” in 2018 and “Flowers for You” in 2020, and has toured across the continent. 

Season nine: Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith won ‘The Voice’ in December 2015. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment
Smith won season nine of “The Voice” in 2015 as a member of Levine’s team. 

He performed at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards just months before dropping his first album, “Something Beautiful,” in March, which debuted at No. 2 in sales in the iTunes store and earned the top spot later that month.

He also released the holiday album “‘Tis the Season” in October of that year. 

More recently, he dropped the album “Only Love” in 2018 and the single “Be Still and Know” in 2021. 

Season 10: Alisan Porter
Alisan Porter
Alisan Porter won ‘The Voice’ in May 2016. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment
Porter achieved a major milestone by becoming the first “Voice” artist to win with a female coach, Christina Aguilera, in 2016.

The singer-songwriter released her EP “I Come in Pieces” in 2017, and later dropped the album “Pink Cloud” in 2019.

Season 11: Sundance Head
Sundance Head
Sundance Head won ‘The Voice’ in December 2016. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment
Years after appearing on season six of “American Idol,” Head won the voice in 2016 on Shelton’s team.

In the live finale, he performed an original song titled “Darlin’ Don’t Go,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. 

The country singer went on to tour with Shelton and the Zac Brown Band. In January 2019, he released the album “Stained Glass and Neon” under Dean Dillon’s Wildcatter Records.

He has continued to tour, performing shows across the US as recently as 2021.

 

Season 12: Chris Blue
Chris Blue The Voice
Chris Blue won ‘The Voice’ in May 2017. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
Blue won season 12 in 2017 alongside coach Alicia Keys, who turned her chair even though she only had one slot left on her team.

Less than a year later, he released the singles “Blue Blood Blues” and “Humanity” before dropping his debut EP titled “Fresh Start” in 2019. 

He also released a mini holiday album that year called “One Light.”

Most recently, Blue released the single “Moon” in April 2021. 

 

 

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski
Image
Chloe Kohanski won ‘The Voice’ in December 2017. Tyler Golden/NBC
Originally a member of Miley Cyrus’ line-up, Kohanski won the reality competition series in 2017 alongside Shelton, who saved her during the knockouts.

Since then, she released the single “Come This Far” in May 2018 and returned to “The Voice” to perform during the season-14 finale. 

In 2019, she changed her stage name to Chloe MK, stylized in all lowercase letters, and dropped the single “To Be Young” from her later-released EP “Fantasy.”

Most recently, she released the single “Slide” in September 2021.

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli
Brynn Cartelli the voice winner
Brynn Cartelli won ‘The Voice’ in May 2018. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
At 15 years old, Cartelli became the youngest person to win the competition in 2018 with coach Kelly Clarkson.

Not long after signing with Atlantic Records in late 2018, she opened for Clarkson during the 2019 Meaning of Life Tour.

Cartelli returned to “The Voice” stage in the following seasons to perform her singles “Last Night’s Mascara” and “Grow Young.”

Recently, the singer released two singles — “Long Way Home” and “If I Could” — from her EP “Based on a True Story,” which dropped in May 2021.

 

Season 15: Chevel Shepherd
Kelly clarkson chevel shepherd the voice
Chevel Shepherd won ‘The Voice’ in December 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The teen country singer took the prize in 2018, marking a second win for coach Clarkson.

Shepherd has gone on to open for stars like Clarkson, Little Big Town, and Lee Brice, among others.

In early 2020, she released singles like “Everybody’s Got a Story” — a title track penned by country stars Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark — and “Mama Got the Chair” before dropping her debut EP in March 2021.

She is set to appear in the film “Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse,” which is inspired by Michael Martin Murphey’s namesake song.

 

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon
Maelyn Jarmon performing on 'The Voice' with candles in the backrgound
Maelyn Jarmon won ‘The Voice’ in May 2019. NBC/Getty Images
Folk singer Jarmon took home the season-16 winning title in 2019 as a member of coach John Legend’s team.

Since her win, Jarmon has posted singing videos on TikTok

Season 17: Jake Hoot
Jake Hoot wearing a gray blazer and red shirt in front of a white and blue background
Jake Hoot won ‘The Voice’ in December 2019. Jason Kempin/Getty Images
In 2019, Hoot won the competition series alongside Clarkson, who was the only coach to turn their chair for his blind audition.

Since his win, the country singer has released several tracks, including the charitable single “Tennesse Strong,” which hit the top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart.

He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry several times now, as well as other shows across the US.

Season 18: Todd Tilghman
Todd Tilghman singing on video for 'The Voice' in a room with several lights
Todd Tilghman won ‘The Voice’ in May 2020. NBC/Getty Images
At age 42, Tilghman won season 18 of “The Voice” on Shelton’s team, becoming the oldest champion of the series.

Since his win, he has continued to post singing videos on YouTube and released the singles “In a Heartache” and “Jesus and You” in 2021.

He recently announced that he will tour with Rhett Walker in late 2021.

Season 19: Carter Rubin
Carter Rubin holding his trophy from winning 'The Voice'
Carter Rubin won ‘The Voice’ in December 2020. NBC/Getty Images
At 15 years old, Rubin won the voice on Gwen Stefani’s team, marking her first win as a coach.

According to his Instagram, Rubin has continued making music and performing. He sang the national anthem at Citi Field in August 2021.

Season 20: Cam Anthony
Cam Anthony holding his winning trophy in front of a red, strobe-light background on 'The Voice'
Cam Anthony won ‘The Voice’ in May 2021. NBC/Getty Images
Before winning the NBC series alongside coach Shelton in 2021, Anthony gained popularity on YouTube with his covers of songs like Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and John Legend’s “All of Me.” 

He was even interviewed by talk-show host Ellen Degeneres and won Fox’s 2018 revival of “Showtime at the Apollo.”

After his recent “Voice” win, Anthony opened for the 2021 Wawa Welcome America line-up, which featured names like Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida. 

