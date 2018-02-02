WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Every winner of ‘The Voice’

- Season 21 of NBC’s reality-competition series “The Voice” airs in September 2021.
- Winners like Cassadee Pope and Chris Blue have continued making new music.
- The show has crowned several young winners, like Brynn Cartelli and Carter Rubin.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Colon then signed with Concord Music Group in 2014. He debuted his fourth studio album, “Gravity,” in April 2016, which he followed with a tour.
In June 2017, the artist starred in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at Unquowa Repertory Theatre in Connecticut – his home state – and performed with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for Broadway Under the Stars in South Carolina.
His debut album, “Make Love Save the World,” was supposed to drop in 2015 but has still never been released.
That said, Paul has continued performing at venues like The Theatre at North in Pennsylvania in 2017 and at fundraising events.
In 2019, he released his latest single, “Water.”
She and Chris Young received a Grammy nomination for the 2015 duet “Think of You” — making her the first “Voice” contestant to receive a Grammy nod.
In 2016, she released the EP “Summer” and went on to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race and at an NFL game that year.
She released her second solo album titled “Stages” in 2019 and shortly after headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour.
In 2020, she released her latest studio album “Rise and Shine,” and she recently dropped the song “Tomorrow Night.”
After signing with Big Machine Records and releasing her self-titled debut album in 2013, the country-pop singer released the singles “Friend Zone” in 2015 and “Sway” in 2017, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
She released her long-awaited sophomore album, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” in December 2017, It received favorable reviews.
In 2021, she released the tracks “Never Have I Ever” with Kurt, stylized in all uppercase letters, and “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”
Chin has since released the 2014 album “Count On My Love” and several singles, like “Oh What a Feeling” and “It’s Your Love” in 2021.
She’s slated to headline the 2021 Nigerian Reggae Festival in November alongside Ben Priest.
He finished his run as the titular role in the Broadway revival of “Pippin” in 2015 and released a self-titled EP the following year.
In 2017, he sang the national anthem at a FIFA World Cup game in Colorado and also performed in the Broadway show “Home For the Holidays, Live on Broadway.”
He parted with Dot Records after releasing “My Baby’s Got a Smile On Her Face,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
He then dropped his next single, “I’m Still Here,” via his own imprint, and it peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.
He kicked off 2017 by signing with Copperline Music Group and later released his long-awaited debut record, “Top Shelf,” which was favorably received.
After his win, Fredericks signed with Republic Records in 2015 and released his album, “A Good Storm,” the following year. In 2017, he announced that he had left the label to become an independent artist.
He released the albums “Hide Your Ghost” in 2018 and “Flowers for You” in 2020, and has toured across the continent.
He performed at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards just months before dropping his first album, “Something Beautiful,” in March, which debuted at No. 2 in sales in the iTunes store and earned the top spot later that month.
He also released the holiday album “‘Tis the Season” in October of that year.
More recently, he dropped the album “Only Love” in 2018 and the single “Be Still and Know” in 2021.
The singer-songwriter released her EP “I Come in Pieces” in 2017, and later dropped the album “Pink Cloud” in 2019.
In the live finale, he performed an original song titled “Darlin’ Don’t Go,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
The country singer went on to tour with Shelton and the Zac Brown Band. In January 2019, he released the album “Stained Glass and Neon” under Dean Dillon’s Wildcatter Records.
He has continued to tour, performing shows across the US as recently as 2021.
Less than a year later, he released the singles “Blue Blood Blues” and “Humanity” before dropping his debut EP titled “Fresh Start” in 2019.
He also released a mini holiday album that year called “One Light.”
Most recently, Blue released the single “Moon” in April 2021.
Since then, she released the single “Come This Far” in May 2018 and returned to “The Voice” to perform during the season-14 finale.
In 2019, she changed her stage name to Chloe MK, stylized in all lowercase letters, and dropped the single “To Be Young” from her later-released EP “Fantasy.”
Most recently, she released the single “Slide” in September 2021.
Not long after signing with Atlantic Records in late 2018, she opened for Clarkson during the 2019 Meaning of Life Tour.
Cartelli returned to “The Voice” stage in the following seasons to perform her singles “Last Night’s Mascara” and “Grow Young.”
Recently, the singer released two singles — “Long Way Home” and “If I Could” — from her EP “Based on a True Story,” which dropped in May 2021.
Shepherd has gone on to open for stars like Clarkson, Little Big Town, and Lee Brice, among others.
In early 2020, she released singles like “Everybody’s Got a Story” — a title track penned by country stars Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark — and “Mama Got the Chair” before dropping her debut EP in March 2021.
She is set to appear in the film “Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse,” which is inspired by Michael Martin Murphey’s namesake song.
Since her win, Jarmon has posted singing videos on TikTok.
Since his win, the country singer has released several tracks, including the charitable single “Tennesse Strong,” which hit the top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart.
He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry several times now, as well as other shows across the US.
Since his win, he has continued to post singing videos on YouTube and released the singles “In a Heartache” and “Jesus and You” in 2021.
He recently announced that he will tour with Rhett Walker in late 2021.
According to his Instagram, Rubin has continued making music and performing. He sang the national anthem at Citi Field in August 2021.
He was even interviewed by talk-show host Ellen Degeneres and won Fox’s 2018 revival of “Showtime at the Apollo.”
After his recent “Voice” win, Anthony opened for the 2021 Wawa Welcome America line-up, which featured names like Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.