WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Every winner of ‘The Voice’

Season one: Javier Colon

Colon won “The Voice” in 2011 on Adam Levine’s team and released his third full-length studio album, “Come Through for You,” with Universal Republic later that year.

Colon then signed with Concord Music Group in 2014. He debuted his fourth studio album, “Gravity,” in April 2016, which he followed with a tour.

In June 2017, the artist starred in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at Unquowa Repertory Theatre in Connecticut – his home state – and performed with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for Broadway Under the Stars in South Carolina.