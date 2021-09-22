Search

All 20 winners of ‘The Voice’ ranked, from least to most successful

Gabbi Shaw
The voice season 21
The judges of season 21: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend. Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
  • “The Voice” started in 2011, and the 21st season premiered on September 21, 2021.
  • In honor of the latest season, we’ve ranked the last 20 winners from least to most successful.
  • We considered chart history, success of other contestants, and social media followers.
Todd Tilghman won the 18th season in May 2020.
Todd Tilghman the voice
Todd Tilghman on October 14, 2019. Mitchell Haddad/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tilghman, a 43-year-old pastor, won “The Voice” just over a year ago, and as such, hasn’t had time to do anything, although he released his second single, “Jesus And You,” in March 2021. He has a perfectly respectable 39,800 followers on Instagram.
Carter Rubin is one of the most recent “Voice” champions, earning the trophy during season 19 in December 2020.
Carter Rubin the voice
Carter Rubin on December 15, 2020. rae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rubin, who is just 15, won “The Voice” in 2020. He gets the edge on Tilghman, as he has almost double the number of Instagram followers with a cool 66,800 followers. His debut single, “Horoscope,” was announced on September 20, 2021, and should be dropping soon — watch this space.
The second winner of “The Voice” was Jermaine Paul. He won in May 2012.
Jermaine Paul the voice
Jermaine Paul arrives at the NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Season 3 on November 8, 2012. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Paul, 42, unfortunately was more successful before he went on “The Voice.” He had even been nominated for a Grammy! But nine years on, Paul’s failed to chart any singles on the Hot 100, had one song peak at No. 27 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart in 2013, and his most successful song on Spotify is from January 2012 — before he was on the show.

He’s also not verified on Instagram, but he does have over 14,800 followers on the app.

Paul also has the success of other contestants from his season working against him, like Chris Mann, Juliet Simms, and Raelynn.

In May 2014, Josh Kaufman won season six.
Josh Kaufman usher the voice
Josh Kaufman and his coach Usher on May 20, 2014. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Since winning almost seven years ago, Kaufman, 44, hasn’t had any original music hit the Billboard charts. He’s also only released one album, 2019’s “Ndoxo, Vol. 1.” In 2017, he appeared in a Broadway holiday medley show called “Home for the Holidays,” hosted by “Bachelorette” lead Kaitlyn Bristowe and co-headlined by “American Idol” winner Candice Glover. He has 30,500 Instagram followers.

The main thing working against Kaufman though, is the fact that both the late Christina Grimmie and controversial (yet highly successful) country star Morgan Wallen were on his season — they’re easily the most talked-about contestants from season six.

Right above him is first-ever “Voice” champion, Javier Colon, who won in June 2011.
Javier Colon the voice
Javier Colon attends the finale of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ on June 29, 2011. Jason LaVeris / Contributor/Getty Images
Colon, 43, will forever be known as the first “Voice” winner, but Kelly Clarkson he is not. He has 15,900 followers on Instagram and a thriving TikTok presence.

But, unfortunately, he hasn’t had a song chart on the Hot 100 since his season, and he has only released one album, “Gravity,” which came out in 2016. His highest-charting album actually came in 2003, years before he ever appeared on TV.

The most recent winner is Cam Anthony, who took home the trophy during season 20 in May 2021.
Cam Anthony holding his winning trophy in front of a red, strobe-light background on 'The Voice'
Cam Anthony on May 25, 2021. NBC/Getty Images
Anthony, 20, is the reigning champ (for now) of “The Voice.” But he was actually already successful before he took home the crown, as he was a YouTube star when he was just a pre-teen back in 2014, and was even profiled by The Source, who called him a “singing child prodigy.” Anthony, then 12, also sang the national anthem at the White House and performed on “Ellen.”

In 2018, when he was 16, he then won a show at the Apollo on the Fox reality show “Showtime at the Apollo.”

However, through all of that, he never officially recorded his own original music, leading him to “The Voice” in 2021. He won and subsequently is recording new music.

Anthony has almost 60,000 subscribers on YouTube and 112,000 followers on Instagram.

Craig Wayne Boyd was crowned the season seven champ in December 2014.
Craig Wayne Boyd the voice
Craig Wayne Boyd on December 16, 2014. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Boyd, 42, has only released one album, “Top Shelf,” since his win back in 2014. He did have a No. 1 song on the Hot Country chart, but it was one of his songs from “The Voice,” and he hasn’t had much success since. His Instagram follower count sits at 30,400.

Most recently, he released a five-song EP, “From the Inbetween,” in 2019.

What gives him the slight edge over others on this list, including Kaufman, is that the only other famous person from his season is Bryana Salaz, who recently starred in the Netflix series “Team Kaylie.”

 

Maelyn Jarmon won season 16 in May 2019.
Maelyn Jarmon the voice
Maelyn Jarmon on May 21, 2019. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Over two years later, and we’re still waiting for Jarmon, 28, to release her first album or any single, but her advantage is her Instagram following, which is at 66,900 followers. She also has a presence on TikTok.

Her recording of “Unforgettable,” with John Legend, topped the Billboard 200 after she won.

Jake Hoot was the next winner, during season 17 in December 2019.
Jake hoot the voice
Jake Hoot on December 17, 2019. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hoot, 33, most recently reunited with his coach Kelly Clarkson for a duet in February 2021, “I Would’ve Loved You,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song chart. He also released his first EP, “Love Out of Time,” in January 2021.

But he hasn’t found much success on his own. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry soon-to-be six times, and he has a respectable 75,000 followers on Instagram, but we have a feeling he’ll hit some higher highs later in his career.

Chloe Kohanski, now known as chloe mk, earned the most votes in season 13 back in December 2017.
Chloe Kohanski the voice
Chloe Kohanski on December 19, 2017. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Kohanski, 27, released her first EP in 2019, called “Fantasy,” and a single, “Cosmic,” in 2020. She’s one of the rare “Voice” contestants whose original music outperforms her covers on Spotify as well, pointing to her popularity. She’s also garnered 63,400 followers on Instagram and has topped Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart multiple times.

In 2020, she announced she was parting ways with Republic Records (like many “Voice” contestants do), so we’ll see what’s next for Kohanski. Her first move: releasing a single called “Slide” in September 2021.

Season 12’s winner was Chris Blue in May 2017.
Chris Blue the voice
Chris Blue in 2017. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The 31-year-old singer found success on the R&B charts with his covers on the show, but post-“Voice,” Blue is still waiting for a real breakout. He is consistently releasing music, which is more you can say for other winners — he had the 2019 album “Fresh Start” and 2019’s Christmas album “One Light.”

According to his Instagram, which has close to 90,000 followers, he dropped a single, “Moon,” in April 2021.

Sundance Head was named the winner of season 11 in December 2016.
Sundance Head the voice
Sundance Head on December 13, 2016. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
While Head has a smaller Instagram following (31,000 followers), the 42-year-old singer has released three albums, and his coronation song, “Darlin’ Don’t Go,” peaked at No. 67 on the Hot 100. That song also peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Country chart. Head also had a cover, “Me and Jesus,” top the Hot Christian chart.

His most recent single, “Showing Off” with Ariel Hutchins, was released in 2021.

Tessanne Chin won the fifth season in December 2013.
Tessanne Chin the voice
Tessanne Chin on December 17, 2013. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Chin has one of the biggest followings of any “Voice” winner, with over 264,000 followers on the app. But the 36-year-old singer’s social media success hasn’t really translated to the charts. At the time of her win, her first post-show release had the lowest sales of any “Voice” winner at the time.

However, the album did peak at No. 41 on the Billboard 200, which is now something that barely happens to “Voice” winners. She also was asked to perform at the White House in 2014.

She dropped a single, “It’s Your Love,” in 2021.

Former child star Alisan Porter won season 10 of “The Voice” in May 2016.
Alisan Porter the voice
Alisan Porter in May 2016. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Porter, who used to be best known for playing the titular role in “Curly Sue,” is now a singer and an influencer, with over 88,700 followers on Instagram.

Porter, 40, had her coronation song reach No. 100 on the Hot 100, but she hasn’t had a single there again. Her pre-“Voice” album, “Who We Are,” is still her highest-charting album, which peaked at No. 20 on the Americana/Folk chart.

Where we gave her a leg up, however, is that she’s still releasing music. She had an album come out in 2019, “Pink Cloud,” and a 2020 single called “Lungs.” Porter is also a vocal coach.

Season 15’s winner, in December 2018, was Chevel Shepherd.
Chevel Shepherd the voice
Chevel Shepherd on December 18, 2018. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
This 19-year-old has found success as a country singer. Her coronation song hit No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales charts (and had two other top 10s on it, as well), and she reached the top of the Emerging Artist chart. Shepherd also released a country album in 2020, “A Good Ol’ Country Christmas.” She dropped a seven-track EP, “Everybody’s Got a Story,” in March 2021.

She also appeared in a film, “Wildfire,” and has 149,000 Instagram followers.

Brynn Cartelli, the youngest winner to date, took the title in season 14 in May 2018.
Brynn Cartelli the voice
Brynn Cartelli on May 21, 2018. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Cartelli, now 18, won when she was 15, and she was younger than most recent champ, Carter Rubin. She currently has 231,000 followers on Instagram, giving her the slight edge over Shepherd. Her top song on Spotify is an original, “If I Could,” which has over 7 million streams, though she has another original called “Last Night’s Mascara” with 8 million-plus streams, too.

She released a single in 2021, “Long Way Home” and followed it up with “If I Could” and an EP, “Based on a True Story.”

Cartelli also was nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2018.

In May 2015, Sawyer Fredericks took home season eight’s trophy.
Sawyer Fredericks the voice
Sawyer Fredericks on May 19, 2015. Trae Patton/NBC
Fredericks, 22, set iTunes records when he appeared on the show as he had “14 songs in the iTunes Top 200 Singles Chart” after his finale, and every week had his cover reach the top 10 of the iTunes singles chart — both show records. Republic Records also said he came close to breaking the one-day download record with his song “Please.”

“Please” also peaked at No. 37 on the Hot 100, and he had two albums reach the Billboard 200: 2015’s “Sawyer Fredericks” and 2016’s “A Good Storm.” Fredericks also found success on Country, Rock, and Alternative charts. His most recent album was released in 2020, called “Flowers for You.”

His social media drags him down a bit though, with just 92,700 followers on Instagram.

Jordan Smith secured the win during season nine in December 2015.
Jordan Smith the voice
Jordan Smith on December 15, 2015. rae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Smith, 27, made Billboard history in December 2015 when he held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Hot Christian Songs chart. That alone would secure him the third-place spot on this list, but Smith also reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with his debut album, “Something Beautiful,” and No. 11 with his 2016 Christmas album, “‘Tis the Season.”

Overall, he’s had three No. 1 songs on the Hot Christian Songs chart and three top 10s. Smith’s also got 152,000 followers on Instagram, and he even wrote the “Deadpool 2” song “Ashes,” performed by Céline Dion.

His most recent single, “Be Still & Know,” was released this year, and an EP of the same name is set to be released on September 24.

Danielle Bradbery won season four in June 2013.
Danielle Bradbery the voice
Danielle Bradbery on June 18, 2013. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Bradbery, 25, is a legitimately successful country singer. None of her top songs on Spotify are from “The Voice,” and she had an original song peak at No. 58 on the Hot 100, as well as two original albums reaching No. 19 and No. 41. Her most-streamed song, “Sway,” has an impressive 50 million streams.

She’s also had 15 songs on the Hot Country chart, with “Goodbye Summer” with Thomas Rhett peaking at No. 39 in 2018. Her 2020 single “Never Have I Ever” reached No. 58 on US Country Airplay. Additionally, she has 487,000 Instagram followers.

Most recently, she was nominated at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards for New Female Vocalist of the Year. She also appeared in episodes of “Nashville” and “Hart of Dixie.”

In July 2021, she released her latest single, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”

Former Hey Monday singer and season three champ Cassadee Pope, who won in December 2012, is still the most successful winner of “The Voice.”
Cassadee pope
Cassadee Pope on December 18, 2012. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Pope, 32, already had a following by the time she appeared on “The Voice,” but she was competing in a completely new genre. As the lead singer of Hey Monday, Pope was part of the pop punk scene, but on the show, she revealed she wanted to be a country singer.

Her debut album in 2013, “Frame by Frame,” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. She also got her own episode of “Lip Sync Battle,” and she was even nominated for a Grammy in 2016. Currently, she has 595,000 Instagram followers.

Her new album, “Thrive,” is set to be released in October 2021, and she’s already released the first single, “Tomorrow Night.”

Pope’s season also had famous faces like Melanie Martinez, Loren Allred, and MacKenzie Bourg, but that can’t take away that Pope is easily the most successful “Voice” winner of time.

Gabbi Shaw