All 20 winners of ‘The Voice’ ranked, from least to most successful

- “The Voice” started in 2011, and the 21st season premiered on September 21, 2021.
- In honor of the latest season, we’ve ranked the last 20 winners from least to most successful.
- We considered chart history, success of other contestants, and social media followers.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
He’s also not verified on Instagram, but he does have over 14,800 followers on the app.
Paul also has the success of other contestants from his season working against him, like Chris Mann, Juliet Simms, and Raelynn.
The main thing working against Kaufman though, is the fact that both the late Christina Grimmie and controversial (yet highly successful) country star Morgan Wallen were on his season — they’re easily the most talked-about contestants from season six.
But, unfortunately, he hasn’t had a song chart on the Hot 100 since his season, and he has only released one album, “Gravity,” which came out in 2016. His highest-charting album actually came in 2003, years before he ever appeared on TV.
In 2018, when he was 16, he then won a show at the Apollo on the Fox reality show “Showtime at the Apollo.”
However, through all of that, he never officially recorded his own original music, leading him to “The Voice” in 2021. He won and subsequently is recording new music.
Anthony has almost 60,000 subscribers on YouTube and 112,000 followers on Instagram.
Most recently, he released a five-song EP, “From the Inbetween,” in 2019.
What gives him the slight edge over others on this list, including Kaufman, is that the only other famous person from his season is Bryana Salaz, who recently starred in the Netflix series “Team Kaylie.”
Her recording of “Unforgettable,” with John Legend, topped the Billboard 200 after she won.
But he hasn’t found much success on his own. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry soon-to-be six times, and he has a respectable 75,000 followers on Instagram, but we have a feeling he’ll hit some higher highs later in his career.
In 2020, she announced she was parting ways with Republic Records (like many “Voice” contestants do), so we’ll see what’s next for Kohanski. Her first move: releasing a single called “Slide” in September 2021.
According to his Instagram, which has close to 90,000 followers, he dropped a single, “Moon,” in April 2021.
His most recent single, “Showing Off” with Ariel Hutchins, was released in 2021.
However, the album did peak at No. 41 on the Billboard 200, which is now something that barely happens to “Voice” winners. She also was asked to perform at the White House in 2014.
She dropped a single, “It’s Your Love,” in 2021.
Porter, 40, had her coronation song reach No. 100 on the Hot 100, but she hasn’t had a single there again. Her pre-“Voice” album, “Who We Are,” is still her highest-charting album, which peaked at No. 20 on the Americana/Folk chart.
Where we gave her a leg up, however, is that she’s still releasing music. She had an album come out in 2019, “Pink Cloud,” and a 2020 single called “Lungs.” Porter is also a vocal coach.
She also appeared in a film, “Wildfire,” and has 149,000 Instagram followers.
She released a single in 2021, “Long Way Home” and followed it up with “If I Could” and an EP, “Based on a True Story.”
Cartelli also was nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2018.
“Please” also peaked at No. 37 on the Hot 100, and he had two albums reach the Billboard 200: 2015’s “Sawyer Fredericks” and 2016’s “A Good Storm.” Fredericks also found success on Country, Rock, and Alternative charts. His most recent album was released in 2020, called “Flowers for You.”
His social media drags him down a bit though, with just 92,700 followers on Instagram.
Overall, he’s had three No. 1 songs on the Hot Christian Songs chart and three top 10s. Smith’s also got 152,000 followers on Instagram, and he even wrote the “Deadpool 2” song “Ashes,” performed by Céline Dion.
His most recent single, “Be Still & Know,” was released this year, and an EP of the same name is set to be released on September 24.
She’s also had 15 songs on the Hot Country chart, with “Goodbye Summer” with Thomas Rhett peaking at No. 39 in 2018. Her 2020 single “Never Have I Ever” reached No. 58 on US Country Airplay. Additionally, she has 487,000 Instagram followers.
Most recently, she was nominated at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards for New Female Vocalist of the Year. She also appeared in episodes of “Nashville” and “Hart of Dixie.”
In July 2021, she released her latest single, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.”
Her debut album in 2013, “Frame by Frame,” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. She also got her own episode of “Lip Sync Battle,” and she was even nominated for a Grammy in 2016. Currently, she has 595,000 Instagram followers.
Her new album, “Thrive,” is set to be released in October 2021, and she’s already released the first single, “Tomorrow Night.”
Pope’s season also had famous faces like Melanie Martinez, Loren Allred, and MacKenzie Bourg, but that can’t take away that Pope is easily the most successful “Voice” winner of time.