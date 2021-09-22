All 20 winners of ‘The Voice’ ranked, from least to most successful

The second winner of “The Voice” was Jermaine Paul. He won in May 2012.

Paul, 42, unfortunately was more successful before he went on “The Voice.” He had even been nominated for a Grammy ! But nine years on, Paul’s failed to chart any singles on the Hot 100 , had one song peak at No. 27 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart in 2013, and his most successful song on Spotify is from January 2012 — before he was on the show.

He’s also not verified on Instagram, but he does have over 14,800 followers on the app.

Paul also has the success of other contestants from his season working against him, like Chris Mann, Juliet Simms, and Raelynn.