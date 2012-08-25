The Voice Of Sesame Street's Count, Jerry Nelson, Dies At 78

Photo: Getty Images / Larry Busacca

Jerry Nelson, puppeteer and voice of The Count on Sesame Street, passed away today at age 78.Nelson voiced the Count von Count, along with other puppets, including Snuffleupagus for nearly 40 years on the children’s program, and continued to voice the famed vampire until his death.



Nelson passed away due to unknown causes, according to CBC Radio Canada.

The following message was shared on Sesame Street‘s website regarding Nelson’s passing:

The cast and crew of Sesame Street and the staff of Sesame Workshop deeply mourn the loss of cast member and creator of dozens of Muppet characters, Jerry Nelson. A member of the Sesame Street family for more than 40 years, he will forever be in our hearts and remembered for the artistry in his puppetry, his music, and the laughter he brought to children worldwide through his portrayal of Count von Count, Herry Monster, Fat Blue, Sherlock Hemlock, the Amazing Mumford and many other beloved characters. We will miss his extraordinary spirit and the joy he brought to our Street.

Watch a clip of The Count below:

