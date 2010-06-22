The Falling VIX Is Forecasting A Huge Chance For Gains

Could the latest activity in the Volatility Index (VIX) be signaling a month of decent returns? According to Market Tells, yes, via The Daily Options Report:



One of the more noteworthy developments last week was the persistent decline in volatility. For only the second time in the last five years, the OEX Volatility Index (VXO) posted nine consecutive lower lows as of Friday’s close. This type of definitive drop in volatility has usually led to a flat-to-up market over the intermediate-term. Just looking for eight consecutive days of lower lows only turns up 10 occurrences since 1986…

Eight Lower Lows for VXO

06/17/10… S&P500 ???

07/20/09… S&P500 +5.4% two weeks later, +3.0% one month later

06/21/05… S&P500 -1.5% two weeks later, +1.8% one month later

04/16/03… S&P500 +4.1% two weeks later, +7.6% one month later

11/23/01… S&P500 +0.7% two weeks later, -0.5% one month later

10/03/01… S&P500 +0.5% two weeks later, -1.2% one month later

11/19/90… S&P500 +2.2% two weeks later, +3.4% one month later

06/20/89… S&P500 -0.2% two weeks later, +4.5% one month later

12/23/87… S&P500 -3.9% two weeks later, -2.6% one month later

12/24/86… S&P500 +4.9% two weeks later, +9.5% one month later

10/23/86… S&P500 +2.8% two weeks later, +1.2% one month later

The most noteworthy point is the overall theme of limited downside potential over the next month. The S&P was up 3% or more one month later in 5 out of 10 occurrences and was never down more than 3%.

Here’s the latest VIX action, from DOR:

(Via Abnormal Returns)

