The VIX Spike Could Be Bullish

The VIX spiked higher since yesterday’s market rout. While bears likely see a comforting sign of fear in the market, maybe the spike was too strong to warrant such bearishness.



Contrarians might actually view the fear spike as a reason to be bullish.

Daily Options Report: The VIX was created as a way to gauge fear. Higher VIX means higher Fear. And if there’s too much Fear, than that’s something you should theoretically fade. That is, get long.

…

My personal opinion is that too many are positioning themselves for Fall Implosion 2.0. I’m not at all a believe in the whole Green Shoots nonsense, but at the same time I really don’t think the market caves while too many seem to anticipate it.

