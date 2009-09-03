The VIX Spike Could Be Bullish

Vincent Fernando

The VIX spiked higher since yesterday’s market rout. While bears likely see a comforting sign of fear in the market, maybe the spike was too strong to warrant such bearishness.

Contrarians might actually view the fear spike as a reason to be bullish.

Daily Options Report: The VIX was created as a way to gauge fear. Higher VIX means higher Fear. And if there’s too much Fear, than that’s something you should theoretically fade. That is, get long.

My personal opinion is that too many are positioning themselves for Fall Implosion 2.0. I’m not at all a believe in the whole Green Shoots nonsense, but at the same time I really don’t think the market caves while too many seem to anticipate it.

 

VIX Spike

