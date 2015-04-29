You'll never visit your grandparents again after watching the creepy trailer for 'The Visit'

This might be one of the scariest movie trailers ever. “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs” director M. Night Shyamalan returns the genre that made him famous with “The Visit.” The movie uses the popular “found footage” approach to tell the story of a couple of siblings whose trip to visit their grandparents quickly gets very scary.

Shyamalan took a break from thrillers to take a shot at the action and science-fiction genres with “The Last Airbender” and “After Earth.”

Both of those movies bombed with critics, but did serviceable business at the international box office. Now, however, Shyamalan seems ready to get back to what he knows how to do best. For “The Visit,” he teamed up with Blumhouse Productions — the red-hot production company behind such hits as “Paranormal Activity,” “Insidious” and “The Purge.”

If the trailer is any indication, it looks like Shyamalan will finally get back into the good graces of his biggest audience. “The Visit” is due in theatres on September 11, 2015.

