Here's The Viral Video Of Elizabeth Warren Going After GOP On 'Class Warfare' Charge

Massachusetts Senate candidate and Wall Street “Enemy #1” Elizabeth Warren was caught on video last month decrying the GOP’s charge that Democrats are engaging in “class warfare.”



“I hear all this, you know, ‘Well, this is class warfare, this is whatever,'” Warren said. “No. There is nobody in this country who got rich on his own. Nobody.

She goes on to describe how the “social contract” helps everyone.

“You built a factory out there? Good for you. But I want to be clear: you moved your goods to market on the roads the rest of us paid for; you hired workers the rest of us paid to educate; you were safe in your factory because of police forces and fire forces that the rest of us paid for. You didn’t have to worry that marauding bands would come and seize everything at your factory, and hire someone to protect against this, because of the work the rest of us did.

“Now look, you built a factory and it turned into something terrific, or a great idea? God bless. Keep a big hunk of it. But part of the underlying social contract is you take a hunk of that and pay forward for the next kid who comes along.”

Watch the video below:

