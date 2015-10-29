The viral video of a man 'crashing' the premiere of the new James Bond movie using Photoshopped tickets is fake

Earlier this week, the royal premiere for the new James Bond movie, “Spectre,” took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Shortly afterwards, one British vlogger released a video in which he claimed to have sneaked in uninvited using fake tickets.

James Ware, a YouTube vlogger and radio presenter from London, claimed to have crashed the “Spectre” premiere by finding an Instagram photo of a ticket and Photoshopping it to add his name.

Business Insider has confirmed, however, that Ware never sneaked in at all — in fact, he purchased tickets for the event from the box office.

Ware’s video, which went viral after being posted on Reddit, is titled “HOW I CRASHED THE SPECTRE PREMIERE AND AFTER PARTY JAMES BOND STYLE.” In the video he claims to have found a photo of a ticket online, edited it on Adobe Photoshop, and then used it to sneak into the party. His friend, technology entrepreneur Zander Whitehurt, even published a blog post explaining how to crash the event. Ware and Whitehurt did not respond to requests for comment.

News outlets such as London’s Evening Standard, The Daily Mail, The Telegraph, The Independent, Lad Bible, and The Daily Dot all covered the video. However, a simple LinkedIn search shows that Ware is the creative director of One Time Twice, a viral video agency.

The Royal Albert Hall confirmed to Business Insider that Ware had not “crashed” the premiere as he claimed:

The Spectre premiere was an incredible event, and for anyone who has seen the video of James Ware attending, we are happy to confirm that he was actually an official premiere guest. Our database shows that James bought his tickets from the box office prior to the event. So for anyone concerned by the video, we’re happy to confirm that no criminal act took place.

One attendee of the premiere posted on Reddit that Ware wouldn’t have been able to gain access to the event using the method in his video. There wasn’t just a single ticket involved, but instead an envelope, ticket, and wrist band:

this shit is fake as hell. I went to the premiere of Skyfall, and the tickets are accompanied by a tag that you have to wear, the tag itself has a code that matched that of the ticket. He had legit tickets. Plus, why would anyone want to sneak in and go thru the hassle when the tickets are like 50 quid?

