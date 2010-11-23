The Vince Young Situation In Tennessee Is Eerily Similar To The Randy Moss Debacle

Photo: Flickr/muohace_dc

When Titans coach Jeff Fisher wouldn’t let him re-enter the game because of a thumb injury, Vince Young threw his uniform into the stands, grumbled in the locker room, and stormed out while the coach addressed the players after the game.The quarterback told Fisher, “I’m not running out on my teammates, I’m running out on you,” according to the Tennessean.



It’s not the first time Fisher has run into problems with the third pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He’s repeatedly benched Young in favour of 38-year-old Kerry Collins. But Titans’ owner Bud Adams has a soft spot for Young, and insists that he starts.

Fisher is the longest tenured coach in the NFL, but his authority is compromised by his owner’s known affinity for the disgruntled quarterback.

Which of course, is nearly an identical situation to the one Brad Childress encountered last month with Randy Moss. Vikings owner Zygi Wilf nearly fired him right then and there.

Eventually, Adams will have to make that same choice. Young and Fisher have come at odds too many times to allow the relationship to extend beyond the year. But who will he give up on? The head coach in his 17th season with the franchise. Or, the quarterback Adams coveted and personally drafted, in part because of their joint Houston ties.

While it’s hard to envision Fisher getting the axe, reports are surfacing that it’s a possibility. At 5-5 and losers of their last three, the Titans playoff hopes are on life support. And that’s after Adams paid $3M to acquire the same Randy Moss that contributed to Childress’ eventual dismissal.

Sure, the coach is in charge. But once again, it’s the player that wields the ultimate power.

