The Vikings Punter Posted His Own Memo Making Fun Of Roger Goodell's Anti-Flopping Rule

After a national audience witnessed New York Giants’ defenders questionably fall to the turf in pain Monday night, the NFL sent out a memo strongly advising against the practice.



The Minnesota Vikings’ Chris Kluwe felt the need to post his view on the matter. And it’s pretty funny.

Especially when you consider he is a punter.

Kluwe’s never been afraid to mix it up with the NFL’s elite – and this time he went straight to the top.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.