The Vikings Fire Brad Childress

The Vikings have fired head coach Brad Childress, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports. They have hired Leslie Frazier as his replacement.



At 3-7, this move is not unexpected.

rumours swirled of his demise following the embarrassing Randy Moss debacle. But the team won its first game after letting him go, and that calmed the storms. The players insisted they would not quit on their coach, even though they didn’t like him.

The owner and players each gave Childress a vote of confidence in the past two weeks.

However, the Vikings have lost two straight since that win, including yesterday’s 31-3 shellacking at the hands of division foe, Green Bay.

Minnesota is out of the playoff hunt, and 2010 is a lost season. That’s not how Brett Favre expected to finish his career. Now that Childress is gone, might Favre have played his last game?

