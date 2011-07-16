This Guy Scoops Ice Cream (In A Paper Hat) When He's Not Producing Jason Statham Movies For Paramount

The View



Stratton Leopold appeared on “The View” today during a segment about the best ice cream in America.But he has one thing the other dairy wizards don’t: an accomplished movie-production resume.

And we’re not talking about some micro-budget side projects.

Leopold works for Paramount Pictures and took a second to hype his upcoming project, the film “Parker,” starring Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez.

All while dishing out some signature flavours from his Savannah, GA creamery.

Video below.

