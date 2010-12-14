Ladies Of 'The View' Mock 'Weeper Of The House' Boehner For His Teary 60 Minutes Interview

During his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, incoming Speaker of the House John Boehner teared up while discussing his life. Today the ladies of The View nearly shed tears over it also….tears of laughter.



Whoopi Goldberg pretended to cry while introducing the clip, Barbara Walters said that he seemed to have an “emotional problem” and Joy Behar mockingly called him the “Weeper of the House.”

“He cries only when he talks about how sad his life was. He had to sweep floors, he was a janitor and he pursued the American dream. And yet he has very little empathy for people who are in that position now,” Behar said.

Unsurprisingly, the only one to come to Boehner’s defence was Elizabeth Hasselback, who scolded her co-hosts for labelling him as a “bad guy” just for becoming emotional.

Video below.

