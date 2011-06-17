George Stephanopoulos Thinks Michele Bachmann Doesn't Have A Chance At The Presidency (VIDEO)

George Stephanopoulos showed up on “The View” today, and after some rehashing of Anthony Weiner‘s resignation (Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, “is like a second daughter” to Hillary Clinton, Stephanopoulos said), talk turned to 2012.



Stephanopoulos complimented Michele Bachmann‘s “phenomenon” status.

But he also said that if she ended up winning the candidacy, President Obama would be re-elected — by a mile.

And he thinks she won’t be able to beg her way onto a ticket as VP — because whoever captures the nomination “will be under tremendous pressure” to choose a minority running mate.

Video below.

