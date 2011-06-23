Michael Lohan Tells "The View" He Only Trash-Talked Lindsay Because He Thought She Was Dying (VIDEO)

Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan and a current subject of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab,” visited “The View” today.



Though Lohan was generally humble and relaxed (compared to his normally manic public presence), he offered an interesting theory on why he’s thrown his daughter under the bus so many times.

He was told, he says, her death was imminent.

“At times I spoke out in the wrong ways and did the wrong things,” Lohan said.

Then, he continued: “It came to the point where your kid’s at death’s doorstep. And you’re getting your your ex-wife calling you, saying, ‘Michael, we only have a week’ or ‘This might be the end.’ What do you do?”

The answer to that rhetorical question, judging from his track record, is: run your mouth to the tabloids. But OK.

Video below.

