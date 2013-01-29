The Breathtaking View From The Top Of Dubai's Burj Khalifa

In honour of an upcoming photography contest, Dubai has released an interactive panorama of the view from the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa, and it’s absolutely breathtaking.



While other builders are working to take the title, the Burj still holds the record as the world’s tallest building. The skyscraper, which was made famous when Tom Cruise swung from it in “Mission Impossible 4,” rises 2,722 feet above the city.

The panorama was created from 70 images shot by Dubai-based photographer Gerald Donovan. Scroll down to see a video about the panorama, or click here to see the interactive version of the photo.

Photo: hipa.ae

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

