'The View' grills Carly Fiorina after she hit the show for mocking her 'demented' face

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina returned to “The View” on Friday, days after she suggested the show treated her with sexist double standards.

And the show’s hosts grilled the Republican presidential candidate, with the interview going on and off the rails at various points in their discussion.

Joy Behar opened up the back-and-forth by asking how Fiorina could be pro-women due to her opposition to abortion rights and mandatory maternity leave.

Fiorina attacked the question as the “litany of the left.” The hosts then repeatedly interrupted her as she accused Planned Parenthood of “harvesting baby parts,” a similar claim to her statement at September’s Republican presidential debate.

“Carly, I need to stop you. I need to stop you because you know that’s not true. Carly, you know no one is harvesting baby parts. No one is harvesting baby parts. Carly, come on girl,” Whoopi Goldberg interjected. “They weren’t harvesting baby parts, baby.”

“That offends my sensibility,” Behar added.

The discussion got even more heated after the commercial break. Raven-Symoné kicked off the second segment by accusing Fiorina of not talking about the substantive issues in the 2016 race.

“That’s interesting, because your question is just completely false. I talk about issues all day long with voters,” Fiorina replied.

Last week, the show’s hosts said Fiorina’s face looked like a “demented” Halloween mask at the Republican presidential debate. Fiorina responded on “Fox News Sunday,” where she argued that liberal media treat conservative women like herself with a “double standard” by taking shots at their looks.

On Friday, Goldberg asked Fiorina how she would get a “thicker skin to accept some of the humorous things that will be said about you.”

Fiorina pointed out that the show had criticised real-estate mogul Donald Trump after he mocked her face.

“Hey, if you meant your comment about my face being demented and a Halloween mask as humorous, so be it. I guess you misinterpreted Donald Trump’s comments about my face and thought those weren’t humorous. Because you sort of took him to task,” she told Goldberg.

Goldberg soon criticised Fiorina for playing up the “demented” spat.

“Having watched some of the press that you garnered based on this fake feud with ‘The View,’ I’m a little taken aback,” she said.

