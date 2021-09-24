‘The View’ co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro test positive for COVID-19 moments before Kamala Harris was set to be interviewed

‘The View’ co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Gonzalo Marroquin; William B. Plowman/NBC / Getty Images

“The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 just before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to be interviewed on the show, Joy Behar announced on the show on Friday.

Hostin and Navarro tested positive with apparent breakthrough cases of the coronavirus and both were fully vaccinated, Behar said.

Both were asked to leave the desk during the middle of Friday’s show.

White House officials said Harris wasn’t in contact with the hosts before the show and will still be interviewed remotely, according to NBC correspondent Monica Alba.

