The Victorian government minister who billed taxpayers to chauffeur his pet dogs has resigned

Photo: Marc Müller/AFP/GettyImages

Victorian Labor minister Steve Herbert has resigned from the front bench after billing taxpayers $192.80 for a 90-minute ride in a chauffeured government car by his pet dogs, Ted and Patch.

The ALP Left member will not recontest his upper house seat at the 2018 election.

Herbert apologised after the incident emerged a fortnight ago and repaid the money last week, as well as making a donation to an animal charity as he attempted to hang onto his cabinet position as the minister for corrections, international education and training and skills.

But Herbert faced more trouble because he’d failed to declare that he owned a holiday house in Trentham – the place the dogs were travelling to and from in the government car from his home in the Melbourne suburb of Parkdale.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews resisted Opposition calls to sack Herbert and today the minister fell on his sword, saying his conduct was “a distraction” for the government.

Andrews said Herbert had “reflected on his position” and decided a move to the backbench was appropriate.

“Mr Herbert has admitted an error of judgement and he is paying the price for that error,” the premier said.

“I thank Steve for his service and his contribution to the Government.”

Here is Herbert’s full statement:

I have tendered my resignation to Premier Andrews. Government is more important than any individual and I have been concerned that events over the past weeks have served as a distraction from the outstanding work of this Government and

specifically the excellent work of Premier Andrews. The Andrews Government is achieving great things for Victoria and I have been proud to serve as a Minister in what is the most successful Government in Australia. My Ministerial colleagues are a united, talented and dedicated team of hardworking people who are instrumental in creating a stronger Victoria and building a legacy which will serve all Victorians into the future. I wish to personally thank Premier Andrews for his support, strength and leadership, particularly in the assistance he has given me in rebuilding what was a broken training system. Personally, as Minister for Training and Skills, International Education and Corrections I have achieved great satisfaction in creating a stronger training system, growing the international education market and strengthening Victoria’s correction system. I am particularly proud of the significant work in rebuilding our public TAFE’s, restoring confidence in the quality of training, and putting jobs and opportunity at the heart of our training efforts. The Government has a strong legislative and reform agenda which is crucial to the wellbeing of this State and I wish Cabinet, who I consider friends, all the best in implementing this progressive

agenda. In addition, I would like to thank my Ministerial staff; I have been honoured to have the unwavering support and benefit of a talented, professional team. This type of high pressure job is impossible without a loving family, and I am lucky and grateful for the honesty and continued, unwavering support that my family give me. I will not be nominating for, or contesting the 2018 State Election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.