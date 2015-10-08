The Victorian government is investigating how a controlled burn went so horribly wrong

Firefighters fighting the bushfire in Benloch, Victoria this week. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has promised compensation to people who lost property in the Lancefield bushfire this week.

The government has announced an independent investigation will look at how the planned burn at Lancefield on September 30 turned into a major out-of-control bushfire this week, which destroyed at least 4000-hectares of land and at least two houses.

The planned burn by the department of environment, land, water and planning (DELWP), escaped containment lines on October 3. DELWP and CFA firefighters spent two days bringing it back under control, but Tuesday’s hot, windy conditions turned it into a major emergency that continues to threaten the Benloch area, which is currently under a “watch and act” emergency warning.

The director of Western Australia’s Office of Bushfire Risk Management, Murray Carter, will head the investigation, which begins next week.

Environment minister Lisa Neville said the review will investigate the circumstances that led to the burn turning into a major disaster.

“What happened at Lancefield is completely unacceptable and I understand why the community is angry,” she said.

The premier said he was angry too and the residents have a right to feel the same way.

“I don’t understand how this has happened, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Andrews said.

“If there’s compensation that needs to be paid, it will be paid.”

