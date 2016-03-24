The victims of the Brussels attacks are starting to be identified

Photo: Carl Court/ Getty Images.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Belgian prosecutor confirmed that at least 31 people were killed in the attacks that struck the Belgian capital on Tuesday. He also confirmed that 270 were injured, and that many of them remain in hospital.

Since the attacks, the number of people looking for their friends and relatives on social media keeps increasing.

An official at the press conference said that they understood that people wanted to know whether their loved ones were still alive, but that only the names of the people who had very clearly been identified as dead would be released.

People of 40 different nationalities so far have been identified among those killed or injured in the attack.

Saint-Louis University at Bruxelles announced on Wednesday morning the death of one of its students, 20-year-old Léopold Hecht.



On Facebook, Pierre Jadoul, the head of the university, shared the news:

I am immensely sad to inform you of the death of Leopold Hecht, student of the second block of BAC law. He is one of the unfortunate victims of the barbarous acts perpetrated on Tuesday, March 22 at the Maelbeek Metro Station. There are no words to describe our dismay at the news. All our thoughts are with his family and relatives.

Student Leopold Hecht, 20, named as one of those killed in Brussels metro attack https://t.co/QKUev1Tjo6 pic.twitter.com/QDlleWNwsf — ITV News (@itvnews) March 23, 2016

Another victim, Olivier Delespesse, who worked for the General Department of Secondary Education, was also identified as a one of the victims of the explosion at the Maelbeek station.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels said that Delespesse was “an incredible, happy, nice, cooperating and very friendly man. His death is deeply shocking and unjust,” Belgian newspaper Le Soir reports. The reports have not yet been confirmed by his family.

Second victim of Brussels terror attacks named as Olivier Delespesse https://t.co/QKUev1Tjo6 pic.twitter.com/LJub1Skbbu — ITV News (@itvnews) March 23, 2016

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry has announced the death of Adelma Marina Tapia Ruiz, 36, a Peruvian citizen. She was at the Zaventem airport, where two explosions occurred. She was with her husband and 3-year-old twin daughters, and they were on their way to visit Ruiz’s sister in New York, according to RTBF.

Adelma Marina Tapia Ruíz is 1st #Brussels victim named, she leaves twin 3-year-old daughters https://t.co/yonN3O3hBT pic.twitter.com/BWarAk8rIf — CNN International (@cnni) March 23, 2016

According to Le Soir, the Moroccan news agency also reports that a woman with Moroccan origins died in the metro explosion, but did not name her as it is still looking to contact her next of kin.

Four British citizens were injured in the attacks, and one British person is still missing, Sky News reports.

A Facebook group has been started for those who are looking for missing people. Many users on the group are asking for news about their loved ones, mentioning that they took a metro going through the Maelbeek station where the blast occurred or that they were at the airport.

