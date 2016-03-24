The victims of the Brussels attacks are starting to be identified

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Belgian prosecutor confirmed that at least 31 people were killed in the attacks that struck the Belgian capital on Tuesday. He also confirmed that 270 were injured, and that many of them remain in hospital.
Since the attacks, the number of people looking for their friends and relatives on social media keeps increasing.
An official at the press conference said that they understood that people wanted to know whether their loved ones were still alive, but that only the names of the people who had very clearly been identified as dead would be released.
People of 40 different nationalities so far have been identified among those killed or injured in the attack.
Saint-Louis University at Bruxelles announced on Wednesday morning the death of one of its students, 20-year-old Léopold Hecht.
On Facebook, Pierre Jadoul, the head of the university, shared the news:
I am immensely sad to inform you of the death of Leopold Hecht, student of the second block of BAC law. He is one of the unfortunate victims of the barbarous acts perpetrated on Tuesday, March 22 at the Maelbeek Metro Station. There are no words to describe our dismay at the news. All our thoughts are with his family and relatives.
Student Leopold Hecht, 20, named as one of those killed in Brussels metro attack https://t.co/QKUev1Tjo6 pic.twitter.com/QDlleWNwsf
— ITV News (@itvnews) March 23, 2016
Second victim of Brussels terror attacks named as Olivier Delespesse https://t.co/QKUev1Tjo6 pic.twitter.com/LJub1Skbbu
— ITV News (@itvnews) March 23, 2016
Adelma Marina Tapia Ruíz is 1st #Brussels victim named, she leaves twin 3-year-old daughters https://t.co/yonN3O3hBT pic.twitter.com/BWarAk8rIf
— CNN International (@cnni) March 23, 2016
A Facebook group has been started for those who are looking for missing people. Many users on the group are asking for news about their loved ones, mentioning that they took a metro going through the Maelbeek station where the blast occurred or that they were at the airport.
