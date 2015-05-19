The very cute and the very scary robots of Maker Faire

Not all robots are here to take over the world (or our jobs).
Some of them are just cute play toys, dressed up in suits. Others are towering monsters who throw cans of paint at cars.
We saw both at the 10th Annual Maker Faire in San Mateo, California on Saturday. Built by companies and by hobbyists, these robots are some of the cutest and the scariest robots around.
This is Vincent. He's a Meccanoid G15 personal robot from Meccano, the same people who made the erector set.
Their bigger brothers are the Meccanoid G15KS. They're about 4-feet tall, or about the size of most of the kids who played with them. Verdict: Cute.
Robot Resurrection looks really cute. He's made 95 per cent out of aeroplane parts and is very photogenic.
Until you realise that Robot Resurrection is 28-feet tall and can spit fire from his hands. Verdict: Scary
Mira loves to play Peek-a-boo. She uses face-tracking to lock onto someone and turn green. When you cover your eyes and then make the Peek-a-boo motion, she can recognise that and starts turning multiple colours. Verdict: Cute.
Straight out of your nightmares, this Megabot towers at 15-feet tall and has room for two humans inside to man the controls.
This two-wheeled robot is a balancing android robot by Al Bencomo. It uses a smartphone to help it keep its balance and move around. Verdict: Cute
This one doesn't have a name, but its small size made it a pro at zipping around the floors of Maker Faire. Verdict: Cute and tiny
Caw the Crowbot and Homer the Homegrown Humanoid are just two members of a robotic dance group that perform with a death metal band.
Rocky the Pirate is also known to jam to death metal as part of the Black Mast group. Verdict: Scary talented dancers.
But since this was Maker Faire, the robots did a little bit of fighting. The giant fork bot excelled at flipping the two smaller bots right off the sides. Verdict: Cute and scary.
