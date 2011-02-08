The Verizon iPhone Experience May Not Be What You Are Expecting

Looking to switch to Verizon when the iPhone arrives on their network? You may be in for an unpleasant surprise. Verizon uses a CDMA network, AT&T uses GSM. So what does that mean to you?



Well GSM has several advantages over CDMA– namely the ability to provide simultaneous data and

voice connections plus international availability. For many users the lack of international support for

CDMA won’t be a big issue but the lack of simultaneous data and cellular connections could be a big

problem.

Verizon iPhone users will now have to make a choice – voice or data. Using your voice connection means

no Internet connection and no app usage for anything that requires a data connection, ouch! Want to

look up the address of the restaurant you and your friend are talking about?

Sorry, time to end the call, open Maps and find the address. Want to discuss it with your friend? Bye, bye maps. Placing your call just ended your Maps data connection. Get an inbound call in the middle of a game – say goodbye to that new personal record. Not quite the seamless multi-tasking experience you expected on your iPhone is it?

Fortunately, there is not only a workaround to give you the full multi-tasking iPhone experience, but that

workaround, called Line2, could end up saving you a bundle of money. Line2 is a Tri-Mode calling app.

It uses WiFi and 4G/3G data connections to place and receive calls and texts. It only uses the cellular

voice network if the other two options aren’t available. So if you are on a Line2 WiFi or 4G/3G call you

can still use the Verizon data connection to run your app. Presto, true multi-tasking.

It gets even better. You can port your current cell phone number to Line2 for free. No need to contact

all your friends and associates telling them you have a new number. Use Line2 as your main number and

either don’t use your new Verizon number or use it only for outbound calls. That way an inbound call

will never interrupt your app usage. And since Line2 has unlimited US/Canada calling and unlimited US

SMS texting you can get away with the lowest Verizon 450 Talk & Data Plan, which could end up saving

you over a $1000 a year.

So with Line2 on your Verizon iPhone you can port your existing phone number and use it as your main

phone number for both calls and texts with true multi-tasking ability and save between $600-$,1000 a

year. On top of that you get Tri-Mode calling. So in areas where you have poor cell connectivity you

can still make and receive calls and texts over WiFi.

For me, the ability to use WiFi for calls was the deal clincher because I have zero Verizon coverage at my house. Now whenever I walk through my front door Line2 automatically detects my WiFi connection and lets me use my iPhone as a phone. Without Line2 a Verizon iPhone at my house would be nothing more than expensive paperweight. Thank you Line2 .

Toren Ajk is an Internet Marketing Consultant with The TAC Group and an enthusiastic Line2 user.

