Joanna Stern, technology editor for The Verge, will be leaving the site to join ABC News, Verge editor Joshua Topolsky announced tonight.



At ABC, Stern will lead technology coverage and do broadcast work.

Stern was part of the Engadget crew that left en masse to start The Verge.

Prior to Engadget, she worked at Gizmodo.

