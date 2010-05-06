Verizon's Data And Voice Plans Will Kill Microsoft Kin Sales

Click here for Kin photos >

Photo: Gizmodo

When Microsoft starts selling it new Kin phones tomorrow, they won’t fly off the shelves.After reading three thorough reviews of the new handsets, which emphasise sharing, we’re underwhelmed and confused.



The main reason: Price. Specifically, price of the Kin monthly service plans from Verizon Wireless.

The Kin phones are reasonably affordable — Verizon slashed prices by one-third right before launch — but the data and voice plans are expensive.

Verizon is charging Kin buyers the same amount for voice and data it is charging smartphone buyers, like Palm Pre buyers, HTC Incredible buyers, or Motorola Droid buyers. Yet, the Kin phones are less advanced. They can’t take on third-party applications or a lot of other things. The software is nice, but it’s not that nice.

The one thing all reviewers enjoy about the Kin is the “Studio” website. All your photos and video get uploaded to the site. You can see everything in one place. Hopefully Microsoft puts this on its Windows Phone 7 operating system, which is due in the fall.

The bottom line here: Microsoft has put out half a product for the full price.

For more nuance, click through to read this full review and see more photos of the Kin >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.