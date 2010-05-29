The Verdict On Android 2.2 'Froyo': It's Sweet

If you consider where Android was when it started versus how far it’s advanced in 18 months with Android 2.2, you might get brain freeze.



Android 2.2 — aka Froyo — is the most usable, polished iteration of Android yet.

But more importantly, it’s the first release that makes Android truly compelling for a broad consumer audience.

Froyo’s updates aren’t that radical, but serious under-the-hood improvements and refinements throughout make it tangibly more pleasing to use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.