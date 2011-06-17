The Venezuelan Paradox: Ultimate Proof That Hugo Chavezism Has Failed

Morgan Stanley’s Paolo Batori has a pretty fantastic presentation on the “Venezuela Paradox”: Why oil prices are surging, but the country’s financial situation is rapidly deteriorating.



The big chart below shows what’s happening, but what’s interesting is why.

Batori explains a few reasons for this:

Import costs are rising along with the price of oil. The same factors causing revenue to grow are causting costs to grow.

Oil production figures are declining: Due to mismanagement by the state, the country is producing less and les soil.

More and more, it’s selling oil not for cash, but in exchange for various cooperation agreements with other Latin American nations. Also: Another 8% of its oil goes to China in exchange for loan agreements.

Meanwhile, as the price of oil has surged, the state-owned oil firm Petróleos de Venezuela has been obligated to give more and more for social expenses (wealth distribution) this hampering its ability to invest.

Photo: Morgan Stanley: Paolo Batori

