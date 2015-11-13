This giant coin-operated vending machine dispenses cars

Buying a used car can be stressful, what with all the haggling that’s involved.

Wouldn’t it be better if you could drop a big shiny coin into a slot and watch your purchase descend like a Snickers?

The used-car dealership Carvana in Nashville, Tennessee, certainly thinks so (or at least thinks it’s a unique enough gimmick to get you in the door).

Customers begin the buying process online, where they go through the standard steps: choosing a car, getting approved for a particular financing option, and signing a contract.

As Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia tells The Verge, the process typically takes around 20 minutes to complete.

All that’s left is to visit the dealership and let the robotics do the rest.

Instead of driving right off the lot, buyers first retrieve their car from a five-story garage, which houses 20 cars at a time. Though the cars are still priced the same as regular ones, the experience is unquestionably more fun.

Here’s what it looks like in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Carvana isn’t the first dealership to use a vending machine for cars.

In 2011, Volkswagen gave the world its massive, silo-like autostadt, or “Car Town.” In two glass towers near the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, there are 400 cars that can be retrieved with robotic arms shooting up the center of each tower.

Nashville has a ways to go.

NOW WATCH: The largest property developer in China is making its own driverless cars



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.