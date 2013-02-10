The VC Firm That Funded Facebook Explains How To Hire

It’s no accident Facebook has such talented employees. There’s a method to it.

Greylock Partners has just about the best track record funding startups as anybody on the planet.The firm funded LinkedIn in 2004 and Facebook in 2006. Other hits in the portfolio include Pandora, AirBnB, and Cloudera.



So yeah, those folks know what they’re doing.

This make the firm’s advice worth listening to.

For example – wouldn’t it be cool to know how Greylock instructs startups in its portfolio how to hire?

Well…you’re in luck.

Greylock Partner Dan Portillo put together a presentation titled “Owning Your Recruiting.” We have a copy, and he’s given us permission to share it with you.

He says, “Essentially we created this deck to teach founders and hiring managers how to be responsible for their own recruiting.”

“The only way we can effectively support 50+ portfolio companies is to help them build phenomenal recruiting engines inside their company.”

“We believe that companies that are proactively built are fundamentally better than those which are built passively through job postings and external recruiters.”

