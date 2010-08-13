Most Chinese Execs Are Still Wildly Bullish About The Chinese Economy And Think A U.S. Double Dip Won't Matter

A survey conducted by the Australian CPA found that a comfortable majority of Chinese executives expect China to maintain breakneck GDP growth.



Shanghai Daily:

The accounting organisation interviewed 340 members in China and found that 67.1 per cent were upbeat on China’s economy. Besides, 65.3 per cent predicted China’s growth rate will reach between 7 and 10 per cent this year, while the government target is 8 per cent.

“These are the people making the decisions and advising major corporations and industries that drive China’s economy,” said Richard Petty, president of CPA Australia who was in Shanghai yesterday to release the survey.

“They are the first to see when momentum increases and see where it is happening, so their increased confidence augurs well for the broader economy,” he added.

Moreover, almost all of those surveyed believed that China could power on even in the face of a U.S. double-dip recession.

The survey showed less than 3 per cent of respondents felt that a double-dip recession in the United States and the European Union would have a significant impact on China’s economy, though the economic growth in the country has slowed due to the combined effect of external uncertainties, tightening credit, efforts to revamp the economic structure, fight against pollution and the severe natural disasters in recent months.

What are some of China’s major challenges according to the execs? Wealth disparity and an over-reliance on government stimulus. Their bullishness, and sense of invulnerability to a major U.S. downturn will surely attract ridicule from many observers, but let’s hope they’re right.

