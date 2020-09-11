11 things you probably didn't know about 'The Vampire Diaries'

Bob Mahoney/The CW Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder starred on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

“The Vampire Diaries” premiered on The CW in September 2009 and ended in March 2017 after eight seasons.

The show starred Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley.

There are some things fans might not know about the hit series.

For example, Wesley and Somerhalder both took their characters’ daylight rings from the set of the show.

According to Dobrev, the producers really wanted Taylor Swift to appear on “TVD,” but it didn’t work out.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dobrev and Wesley “despised each other” at the start of the show, but are now good friends.

The CW Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley on the series premiere of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

During an appearance on “TVD” stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell’s podcast called “Directionally Challenged,” Dobrev said that despite playing an on-screen couple, she and Wesley “didn’t get along at the beginning of the show.”

“I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley,” the actress said.

She continued: “I realise now that there’s a fine line between love and hate, and we despised each other so much that it read as love but … we really just didn’t get along for maybe the first five months of shooting.”

Wesley agreed with Dobrev while speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in August, according to Us Weekly.

“We totally clashed [the] first couple years in terms of just getting on each other’s nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship,” he said.

Nowadays, Dobrev and Wesley are close friends, as evidenced by their frequent interactions on social media. They even poked fun at Dobrev’s comment about not liking each other at the start of “TVD” and reunited in September 2020 for a puppy playdate.

Dobrev also told King and Ewell that she considers Wesley to be “one of my best friends.”

Wesley originally auditioned for Damon because he was told that he was too old to play Stefan.

The CW Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Wesley told Entertainment Weekly that he did “OK” during his callback for Damon. It was only after they cast Somerhalder as Damon that they let Wesley audition for Stefan, since Wesley is a few years younger than Somerhalder.

“We didn’t want Paul until we met Nina,” co-creator Kevin Williamson told EW. “Paul came in like 100 times and every time he came in we’d be like, ‘Alright, here’s Paul Wesley again.’ I liked him; I just didn’t love him.”

Things changed once Wesley and Dobrev met for the first time during the chemistry read.

“Only once we found Nina and put them together did I go, ‘Oh he’s really good, who is that? It’s the guy we passed on 15 times,'” Williamson said.

According to Dobrev, the producers really wanted Taylor Swift to appear on the show, but it didn’t work out.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Taylor Swift in July 2019.

“At the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show,” Dobrev said during a 2020 interview with E! News’ “Pop of the Morning.”

She continued: “And then, the producers tried to write a role for her, it didn’t work out schedule-wise.”

Dobrev added that the “Lover” singer “would have been great.”

According to E! News, Williamson wrote the role of Lexi Branson, Stefan’s best friend, for Swift. The vampire ended up being portrayed by actress Arielle Kebbel.

Somerhalder pranked Dobrev with some help from the props department.

The CW Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder on season one of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Somerhalder had plenty of shirtless scenes over the course of “TVD,” so he decided to have a little fun prior to filming with Dobrev.

The scene they had to film required a reaction shot of Dobrev in character, so Somerhalder attached fake elephant ears to his thighs to surprise her.

“The first thing we see is Nina’s reaction, so what if I was completely naked and we had elephant ears and double-stick tape, and I put them on each of my thighs, and ultimately, she would be staring at a very small, young elephant,” Somerhalder told Entertainment Weekly.

“The reaction that we got was f—ing amazing.”

Wesley and Somerhalder have named the same episode as their all-time favourite from the show.

The CW Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder during a flashback on season one, episode six.

The costars are fond of season one, episode six titled “Lost Girls.” The episode centered on Elena learning that Stefan was a vampire. It also featured flashbacks of Stefan and Damon meeting Katherine, Elena’s doppelganger, in 1864.

“Ian and I watched the episode together, and that’s when we were both like, ‘This is really good!’ That was a great moment,” Wesley recalled during a press screening.

Somerhalder agreed, saying: “Go back and watch ‘Lost Girls.’ It’s a really phenomenally crafted episode of television. It might be a teen vampire soap opera, but dammit, it’s a great piece of television.

Dobrev also called the episode one of her favourites during an interview with TV Guide.

Joseph Morgan, who played fan-favourite character Klaus Mikaelson, met real-life wife Persia White on the set of “TVD.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Joseph Morgan and Persia White in March 2014.

Morgan joined the show during season two while White joined the following season as Abby Bennett Wilson, Bonnie Bennett’s (Kat Graham) mum.

White went on to star in a 2013 short film called “Revelation,” which was cowritten with Morgan, who directed.

Morgan confirmed their engagement in 2014 and the couple wed in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on July 5 of that year.

“I think one of the reasons we picked it was because we love the ocean and we both grew up by the sea,” White told People of their destination wedding. “To be by the sea was wonderful. And the people of Jamaica are just wonderful.”

Season eight included a sneaky nod to “50 Shades of Grey,” the film that Somerhalder auditioned for.

The CW Ian Somerhalder on season eight, episode one of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

The role of Christian Grey in the film adaption of E.L. James’ best-selling novel was ultimately played by Jamie Dornan.

But there were other actors who auditioned, voiced interest, or were considered for the part, including: “Magic Mike” star Alex Pettyfer, “Gossip Girl” actor Chace Crawford, and Somerhalder.

During an interview with HuffPost Live, Somerhalder said that he didn’t have any hostility about not getting the part.

“It’s so funny, you read these blogs: ‘Ian Somerhalder angry, livid he’s not Christian Grey’ – I mean, no, no, no, there’s none of that,” he said.

His “TVD” character was seen reading “50 Shades” during season eight, episode one, calling it a “really good book.”

Wesley cried while reading the script for the series finale.

The CW Paul Wesley on the series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

The actor told Entertainment Weekly that he was reading the script for the first time on a plane, then sent a photo of his emotional reaction to cocreators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson.

“I wanted them to see that Paul Wesley could actually formulate tears in his personal life and not just on screen,” Wesley said. “I thought how it ended was powerful.”

Damon’s final line of the show was a callback to the pilot, but the writers originally had a different, sassier line in mind for the character.

The CW Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder on the series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

In the final moment of the show, Damon and Stefan had an emotional reunion. When the older Salvatore brother saw his sibling, he said, “Hello, brother,” which was a nod to Damon’s first line on the show.

“The original version was ‘Oh, I see they have hero hair in heaven,” Williamson told Entertainment Weekly. “Then they hugged.”

Wesley and Somerhalder both took their daylight rings from the set after filming wrapped on the show.

The CW Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder took props from the set of ‘TVD.’

The actors revealed the fun fact during a “TVD” press screening in 2017. Costars Michael Malarkey (Enzo) and Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan) also took props from the show.

It was the longest-running vampire series of all-time, concluding in 2017 after eight seasons and 171 episodes.

The CW Ian Somerhalder and Kat Graham on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

“TVD” premiered on The CW in 2009, a year after “True Blood” debuted and “Twilight” hit theatres.

Though it certainly wasn’t the first or last series to centre on vampires, its TV run exceeded “True Blood” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” – both of which ended after seven seasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.