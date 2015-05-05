The value of global stock markets is now larger than the entire global economy

Photo: Steve Robertson / Getty Images

The market capitalisation of listed stocks globally hit a fresh record high in April.

Propelled by easier monetary policy settings – particularly in China and the Eurozone – the value of stocks globally hit $US75 trillion according to a report in Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review.

The increase, some 17.2% above the pre-financial crisis in nominal terms, exceeds the size of global economic output for 2015 – $US74.5 trillion – estimated by the IMF.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.