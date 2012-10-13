It's Pretty Clear That Preschool Is Way More Valuable Than College

The extent of one’s early childhood education is a pretty accurate predictor of later success in life.
But America has been much more obsessed with college-level education and beyond.
Today, the Census released a cool infographic breaking down trends in American education. One trend that caught our eye: education enrollment levels by grade between 1970 and 2010.
For 40 years, it seems, we’ve been emphasising college enrollment much more intensely than signing up for preschool and kindergarten.
Photo: Census
We appear to be seriously misaligned.
Here’s the return on investment in education as students get older, via Nobel-laureate and UChicago professor James Heckman’s research:
Photo: leelanuchildrenscenter.org
And here’s the ROI in pre-K learning versus business tax incentives, via the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research:
Photo: Upjohn Institute
Most studies arguing the benefits of college only compare it to high school enrollment.
We may be comparing it to the wrong standard.
