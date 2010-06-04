The Valley Girl Shares With ShareThis

“Everyone shares,” says Tim Schigel, CEO of ShareThis.



And its true!

Sharing is a new phenomenon people would never have recognised in years past. Who knew that every single time someone shared something with a friend would be valuable? Well, it is.

Sharing takes place by posting a link on a Facebook wall, tweeting a picture, and emailing an article.

ShareThis strives to be the ultimate sharing platform, making it easy to share anything on the web.

Maybe you are familiar with ShareThis’s little green button? It’s used on over 130,000 sites, including ABC, Fox, Rolling Stone and CNN, to help share content.

ShareThis makes money by pairing with publishers to get the “right ads in front of the right people” by letting them immediately act upon the data they are collecting.

Tim tells us we can look forward to new sharing buttons and their ‘sharing stream widget’ coming out in the end of June (currently in beta).

It aggregates everything ‘shareable’ and shows what’s being shared most about a particular company or thing in real time.

Disclosure: ShareThis is a Draper Fisher Jurvetson portfolio company. DFJ partner Tim Draper is Jesse Draper’s father.

Behind the Doors where everything is shared. Brainstorming board where are the sharing ideas happen! Steve Ragan (community/customer support), Heidi Perry (marketing), Nick Bertrand (product), Heidi is wearing pink for the Valley Girl visit! Don't forget, Chuck Norris shares too! Huitao Luo (data insights), Aparna Seetharaman (data insights), Ben Slutter (product), Karthick Sankarachary (engineering), Chun Han (data insights) Some of the company wore pink since they heard I was coming like Sumit Malhotra one of the engineers! They make it very clear they share what's in the fridge with all of the sharethis buttons on it! They like to cuddle with their Sharethis pillow! They had a great company beach day and hang this in the office to remind them. Manu Mukerji (engineering), Mark Lipshaw (product) are working on Sharing in the office! Say hi guys!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.