The Valley Girl Meets Memeo, The Startup Behind Google's Free Online Hard Drive

Last week, after I wrote about Dropbox — the startup that makes a free online hard drive — I got a call from one of Dropbox’s rivals, a startup called Memeo.



Memeo provides products for essentially any back-up or data syncing situation.

Memeo provides the tech behind the free online hard drive Google provides Google Docs users, for example. (This is why Memeo

Who knew online storage was such a hot space?

One thing that makes Memeo different from a company like Dropbox, is Memeo went to market with partners where Dropbox did the opposite. Memeo’s partners include: Netgear, Seagate Technology, Western Digital and …did I mention, Google?

Memeo is generating revenue; the company makes money with subscription fees for Memeo Connect ($9 per user per year) and also receives royalties from its partners.

Along with BlackBerry, multiple apps for the iphone, and an Android app in develop, they have a new iPad app.

Memeo, has raised a total of 8 million, mostly from Foundry Group (who also invested in Zynga) and is currently looking for series C funding.

Things to look forward to from Memeo; a new and revved up Version 2 of Memio Connect.

