Why The V-Shaped Recovery In Retail Is Even More Impressive Than You realise

Yesterday we mentioned how retail sales were showing a clear v-shaped recovery.
But it’s actually more impressive than you realise. Stripping out gas — which was near $150/barrel during the last peak — retail sales are actually higher than they were. And that’s with still a major slowdown in car sales since the peak.
These two charts from Mike O’Rourke at BTIG tell the story:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.