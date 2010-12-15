Why The V-Shaped Recovery In Retail Is Even More Impressive Than You realise

Yesterday we mentioned how retail sales were showing a clear v-shaped recovery.



But it’s actually more impressive than you realise. Stripping out gas — which was near $150/barrel during the last peak — retail sales are actually higher than they were. And that’s with still a major slowdown in car sales since the peak.

These two charts from Mike O’Rourke at BTIG tell the story:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.