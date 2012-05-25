The Most Spectacular Sights From The USS Wasp As It Sailed To Fleet Week

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The trip from Norfolk to New York City aboard the USS Wasp was something you have to see to believe, so it’s a good thing I took a lot of pictures.From Sunday night to Wednesday afternoon a small group of visitors were given free reign to wander the ship and talk to the sailors and Marines aboard.



I went from the engine room to the bridge talking to people and seeing what I could find. This set of photos are more or less what I saw from on the flight deck alone.

The flight deck is where the aircraft come and go, and the ground crew choreograph an elaborate ritual of time tested maneuvers.

It was quite a sight, and these photos would not have been possible without some serious help, and mighty patience, from the crew.

I will follow this up with a day in the life of a sailor and a tour of ship life from stem to stern.

