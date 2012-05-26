The $12 Billion USS Gerald R Ford Reaches A Construction Milestone

Photo: Huntington Ingalls Industries

The USS Gerald R. Ford, a huge new aircraft carrier, reached a milestone in its pricey and extensive construction Thursday when its final keel section was lowered into place at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.The 680-metric-ton lower bow unit is one of the largest of the 500 modules that will make up the completed ship and is over 60-feet-tall.



The bulbous bow seen in the picture shifts water flow around the hull, reducing drag and thus increasing speed, range, fuel efficiency, and stability. Carriers with bulbous bows have achieve about 12 to 15 per cent increased fuel efficiency than vessels without them.

Currently being assembled in Newport News, Virginia, the Ford-class will replace the Nimitz-class carriers and will include an array of new technology.

Advanced arresting gear used to grab planes as they land on the deck.

Automation, which reduces crew requirements by several hundred from the Nimitz class carrier.

The updated RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow missile system.

AN/SPY-3 dual-band radar (DBR), as developed for Zumwalt class destroyers.

An Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) in place of traditional steam catapults for launching aircraft.

A new nuclear reactor design (the A1B reactor) for greater power generation.

Stealthier features to help reduce radar profile.

The ability to launch the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and the F-35C Lightning II.

With fewer crew and the most modern equipment, the Navy hopes to reduce the cost of future carriers while an improved design of the ship’s “island” will allow more sorties to be flown per day than before.

The Ford is expected to hit the water in 2013, and take two years to finish her sea trials before the Navy takes delivery in 2015.

