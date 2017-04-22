The USS Carl Vinson is still nowhere near North Korea

Although the US first signalled the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier would head to the Korean peninsula on April 8, the US Navy has again publicly stated that the carrier is nowhere near it’s intended destination.

The Navy announced that a US Navy F/A-18E pilot safely ejected from his plane at sea on Friday with no apparent injuries in the Celebes Sea, near Indonesia. That’s more than 2,400 miles away from Pyongyang, or roughly three days travel time for the Vinson.

“The president said that we have an armada going toward the peninsula,” White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said at a press conference on Thursday, referencing President Donald Trump’s statement that he was sending an “armada” to North Korea.”That’s a fact. It happened. It is happening, rather.”

While the US Navy told Business Insider that the Vinson would eventually head to the Korean peninsula, the confusion around the timing of events has led some to question the Trump administration’s resolve.

South Korea’s conservative candidate for its May presidential election, Hong Joon-pyo, told The Wall Street Journal of the carrier mix-up: “What Mr. Trump said was very important for the national security of South Korea. If that was a lie, then during Trump’s term, South Korea will not trust whatever Trump says.”

