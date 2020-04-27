After sailing into New York less than a month ago, the USNS Comfort is set to discharge its last coronavirus patient

Roy Rochlin / Contributor/Getty Images The USNS Comfort.

According to a report by ABC7, the USNS Comfort will be discharging its last coronavirus patient on Sunday, April 26.

The 1,000-bed ship arrived in New York City on March 30 to help city hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

As of Saturday, April 25, it had treated 187 patients.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The USNS Comfort is set to discharge its last patient with coronavirus on Sunday, according to a report by ABC7.

The ship was deployed to New York City on March 30 to help city hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. As Business Insider reported, it was originally supposed to treat patients without coronavirus. However, there weren’t many non-coronavirus patients to treat. In fact, on its first day, the 1,000-ship received just 20 patients.

After growing criticism from the public, the ship was reconfigured to begin taking in coronavirus patients. According to ABC7, it had treated 187 patients by Saturday, April 25.

During a meeting with President Trump on April 21, Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered to have the Comfort help other hard-hit areas.

“It was very good to have in case we had overflow, but I said we don’t really need the Comfort anymore,” Cuomo told MSNBC after the meeting. “It did give us comfort, but we don’t need it anymore, so if they need to deploy that somewhere else, they should take it.”

Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, told ABc7 that The Comfort will be sent back to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia, where it will be restocked for another possible mission. However, he did not provide a departure date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.