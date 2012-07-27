The US Women's Volleyball Team Will Still Wear Bikinis This Year

Photo: Getty Images

Back in March, the International Volleyball Federation announced they would allow new clothing options for the summer Olympics and that the women did not have to wear bikinis.The women would be allowed to wear shorts and short sleeves shirts, if they so wished.



But don’t you worry, the US Women’s volleyball team has decided to stay scantily clad in their bikinis, according to the New York Post.

Volleyball star Misty May-Treanor told the Post that she likes wearing a bikini when she plays because “what you see is what you get—no airbrushing.”

US team member Jen Kessy added that they are comfortable in their bikinis and they are actually the best thing to wear when they’re playing.

