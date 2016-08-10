The US women's gymnastics team just revealed their new team name

The US women’s gymnastics team just crushed the competition at the team final in Rio, winning the gold medal by a margin of more than 8 points.

Immediately after the scores were finalised, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, gathered in front of press cameras and announced with a triumphant shout that they have picked a new team name: The Final Five.

The name was chosen presumably because this is the last Summer Games in which gymnastics teams will be allowed to have five members. Beginning with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, each team may only compete with four members.

Other notable US teams have picked up nicknames, too: In 1996, the Magnificent Seven became the first US gymnastics team to win Olympic gold. And at the London games in 2012, the gold-winning combo of Douglas, Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber, and Kyla Ross was known as the Fierce Five.

The Final Five aren’t done with competition yet: Biles and Raisman return to competition this Thursday to fight for the all-around gold medal. And, later during the games, all five members of the team will compete in event finals: Biles and Raisman on floor exercise, Kocian and Douglas on uneven bars, and Hernandez on beam.

