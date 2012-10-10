The US Says It's Definitely Backing Up France If It Intervenes In Mali

Photo: AP

The United States will support France if it intervenes militarily in its former colony Mali, where Islamist forces control the north of the country, a top US diplomat said in an interview Tuesday.”We back France and if it decides to intervene militarily, it can count on the support of the United States,” Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Gordon told Le Monde newspaper.



Gordon however declined to elaborate on what form that support might take.

French President Francois Hollande promised Tuesday that his country would provide logistical, political and material support for a UN-backed African military intervention in Mali.

France is pushing for a UN Security Council resolution which will authorise west African countries to establish a force capable of wresting back control of northern Mali from Islamic radicals.

Hollande’s strong statement of support for the creation of such a force was made following talks in Paris with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who said he shared the French government’s concern over the growing influence of Islamists in huge parts of north Africa.

