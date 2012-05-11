The US Is Now Worried That Israel Could Attack Iran At Any Moment

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

A surprise deal by Israel’s house of representatives Monday night has apparently left the U.S. far more concerned about an attack on Iran, by the new government, than it has let on.Ron Friedman at The Times Of Israel reports that a local TV news station led the story that Washington officials are holding “marathon talks” over concern that Israel will strike Iran before America’s November elections.



From The Times:

Undisclosed Washington sources told Channel 10 that they worry Kadima was offered a place in the coalition to shore up support for a preemptive attack aimed at halting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear drive, and that Kadima chairman Shaul Mofaz would approve of such an attack.

The report added that the US officials believe early Israeli elections would have kept the F-15s at bay, but are now genuinely concerned that with political backing, there is little to stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from ordering the attack.

Basically the U.S. thought that with Israeli elections not happening until September they were safe, but now, all bets are off.

Elad Berari at Arutz Sheva also points out that Israeli’s defence Minister recently warned “that as long as Iran poses a threat to Israel with its nuclear program, all options are on the table.”

“I believe it is well understood in Washington, D.C., as well as in Jerusalem that as long as there is an existential threat to our people, all options to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons should remain on the table,” Barak said.

“I have enough experience to know that a military option is not a simple one,” Barak added. “It would be complicated with certain associated risks. But a radical Islamic Republic of Iran with nuclear weapons would be far more dangerous both for the region and, indeed, the world.”

Berari concludes his report by reminding readers that President Obama is already softening his position on Iran’s uranium enrichment.

The paper says Obama willingness to allow Iran uranium enrichment concentration of five per cent, directly opposes Netanyahu’s policy.

In April the Israeli leader told CNN in April “They have to stop all enrichment,” even just three per cent uranium.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.